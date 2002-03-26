Tidal analysis software based on harmonic analysis. It can display the tidal record, calculate the fft and wavelet transforms, the least squares and allow tidal predictions. Additionally it display the moon phases associated with the spring and neap tides.
Find Gnotide at: http://gnotide.unalmed.edu.co/
saludos el link esta roto
no puedo descargar el sotfware
i dont download de gnotide software
thanks