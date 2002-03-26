Gnotide

Posted on March 26, 2002 by Dan Gezelter

Tidal analysis software based on harmonic analysis. It can display the tidal record, calculate the fft and wavelet transforms, the least squares and allow tidal predictions. Additionally it display the moon phases associated with the spring and neap tides.
Find Gnotide at: http://gnotide.unalmed.edu.co/

Rating: 3.7. From 6 votes.
Please wait...
Share
This entry was posted in Oceanography. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Gnotide

  1. fernando says:
    March 7, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    saludos el link esta roto

    no puedo descargar el sotfware

    i dont download de gnotide software

    thanks

    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *