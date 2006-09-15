Lybniz

Posted on September 15, 2006 by Dan Gezelter

Lybniz is an easy to use mathematical function graph plotter using GTK3. It is sutable for use as a graphing calculator or in education.  Now updated to GTK3!
Find Lybniz at: https://github.com/thomasfuhringer/lybniz

  1. Thomas Führinger says:
    February 13, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Please note that I updated it to GTK3. It is now here:
    https://github.com/thomasfuhringer/lybniz

