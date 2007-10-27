OpenLB

Posted on October 27, 2007 by Dan Gezelter

The OpenLB project provides a C++ package for the implementation of lattice Boltzmann simulations that is general enough to address a vast range of problems in computational fluid dynamics. The package is mainly intended as a programming support for researchers and engineers who simulate fluid flows by means of a lattice Boltzmann method.
Find OpenLB at: http://openlb.net

One Response to OpenLB

  1. Mathias says:
    June 11, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    New website: http://www.openlb.net

