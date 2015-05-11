CellMissy is a cross-platform data management system for cell migration/invasion data that simplifies and fully automates data management, storage and analysis, from experimental set-up to data visualization and exploration. CellMissy is a client-server application with a graphical user interface on the client, and a relational database in the back-end to store the data. The client application is composed of three modules that cover the different functions of CellMissy: the Experiment Manager, the Data Loader and the Data Analyzer. On top of these modules, CellMissy provides tools for import/export of full experiments and templates. CellMissy is described in CellMissy: a tool for management, storage and analysis of cell migration data produced in wound healing-like assays. (P. Masuzzo, N. Hulstaert, L. Huyck, C. Ampe, M. Van Troys and L. Martens, PMID: 23918247)

Find CellMissy: Cell Migration Invasion Storage System at: https://github.com/compomics/cellmissy

No votes yet. Please wait...