Posted on June 29, 2004 by Dan Gezelter

Metro is an open source tool designed to evaluate the hausdorff distance between two triangular meshes. Metro adopts an approximated approach based on surface sampling and point-to-surface distance computation.
Find Metro at: https://github.com/cnr-isti-vclab/vcglib/tree/master/apps/metro

  Richard Mustakos says:
    April 27, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    This is a dead link.

  Dan Gezelter says:
    April 27, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Updated to the new location of Metro. Note that Metro is part of The Visualization and Computer Graphics Library (VCGlib for short), which can be found at: https://github.com/cnr-isti-vclab/vcglib/

