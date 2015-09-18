OpenPIV – open source particle image velocimetry

Posted on September 18, 2015 by Dan Gezelter

Open source particle image velocimetry software package that provides the all-in-one solution for analysis of PIV images, post-processing of PIV data and insightful analysis using Proper Orthogonal Decomposition, pressure from PIV and background oriented Schlieren toolboxes.
Find OpenPIV – open source particle image velocimetry at: http://www.openpiv.net

No votes yet.
Please wait...
Share
This entry was posted in Engineering. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *