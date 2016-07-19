IQmol

Posted on July 19, 2016

IQmol is a easy to use molecular editor and visualization package with the ability to connect to remote servers to run ab initio calculations.
Find IQmol at: http://iqmol.org

Response to IQmol

  surya says:
    November 1, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    How efp fragments are put around solute in Iqmol. what must be the least distance of epf fragments from QM part and how many fragment shall i try at a time? Does orientation of EFP fragement affect effective fragment potential?
    How can i get correct Efp fragments to surround around QM section of solute?

    surya

